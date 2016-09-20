Bill Frakes

On Photography What turns you on creatively?

Listening to great music, reading well-crafted prose and being surrounded by my family and friends. What turns you off creatively?

Having to go too fast. I want to savor the moment. What’s your dream photo assignment?

To spend as much time as I need to do the definitive book, and a film on Western Nebraska. It’s a timeless, powerful place. If you could have dinner with an artist from any era, who would it be?

Leonardo da Vinci. What’s your favorite photograph not taken by you?

There are so many wonderful ones, it’s hard to pick just one. I have about 1,800 photography books, and I look at images in magazines, newspapers and the web constantly. What profession other than photographer would you like to attempt?

If I could have the same skill level in another profession, I would want to play blues trombone. I just love the sound. What’s your favorite camera feature?

The layout of the controls on the D3S. That’s not really a camera feature, but it’s one of my favorite things about the new D-SLR. With all of the technology built into the D3S, having an intuitive layout where everything I need to access regularly is exactly where I can find it makes the camera a seemless extension of my mind. The more aligned I am with the camera, the more creative I can be. What’s your favorite Nikon product, and how does it help you create better pictures or help you compete as a professional photographer?

Working with video and stills on the same shoot is becoming increasingly important to me. The D3S is an incredible camera that allows me to gather high-quality HD video, ambient audio and incredible high-resolution still photographs. I can combine them to produce film or multimedia projects, or I can use the materials gathered individually across every media platform, allowing me to share with the most viewers possible. The HD video capture looks cinematic, and with the camera’s High Sensitivity Movie Mode, I can shoot HD video up to ISO 102,400! It’s unbelievable!