Cherie Steinberg Cote

On Photography What turns you on creatively?

Having an idea and figuring out how to do it. Also, having wildly interesting things, places or people in front of my lens. What turns you off creatively?

Being asked to identify a single style or subject matter that I photograph. I don’t want to be confined to a single style. I find that restrictive and boring. What’s your dream photo assignment?

A fashion shoot for Vogue or Harper’s Bazaar. To shoot a huge celebrity wedding or to go around the world again to remote places and photograph the native people. If you could have dinner with an artist from any era, who would it be?

Irving Penn. He was one of the most versatile photographers and he broke new ground. He shot everything from flowers to Vogue. What’s your favorite photograph not taken by you?

The one that comes to mind first is Richard Avedon’s photo of the supermodel from the 1950s, Dovima, with elephants. It always amazes me. What profession other than photographer would you like to attempt?

Music. That’s my other love besides photography. What’s your favorite camera feature?

The expanded ISO range I get with the Nikon D700. During a wedding shoot, I often have to work quickly and I don’t want to break the mood by having to switch locations. With the D700’s incredible 25,600 Hi2 maximum ISO, I have the latitude to shoot in a variety of lighting environments and I get beautiful images. What’s your favorite Nikon product, and how does it help you create better pictures or help you compete as a professional photographer?

Hands down, the D700. My partner and I have been dedicated Nikon users for years, and with this camera’s combination of a full-frame image sensor, EXPEED Image Processing Technology and the ability to shoot fast—all in a lightweight body—we have the perfect camera for wedding photography. We never miss a shot, and even at high ISO, the images are beautiful with low noise. My clients demand perfect photographs, and with this camera I deliver on that demand.



See Cherie’s work at http://www.cheriefoto.com