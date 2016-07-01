Image Information
Description
This photographic composite project focuses on illustrative portraiture. My subject Chris Lavish possess highly stylized hair and a tattooed body requiring additional attention by Hair Stylist Dilenia Peralta. My goal was to expand the digital creative process in multiple directions while complimenting and presenting the subject. I was able to re-orchestrate the color hue and saturation of textured background imagery, employed as a photographic background. Studio lighting is so important to portraiture; in this project my approach was to simplify the use of studio lighting.
Date
July 1, 2016
Views
165
Likes
1
Country
Region
Town
Gear
,
One thought on “The Profile”
How do the viewer like and or vote for an image? Please reply.