The Profile

Description

This photographic composite project focuses on illustrative portraiture. My subject Chris Lavish possess highly stylized hair and a tattooed body requiring additional attention by Hair Stylist Dilenia Peralta. My goal was to expand the digital creative process in multiple directions while complimenting and presenting the subject. I was able to re-orchestrate the color hue and saturation of textured background imagery, employed as a photographic background. Studio lighting is so important to portraiture; in this project my approach was to simplify the use of studio lighting.