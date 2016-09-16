Violinist

gorbanov
Violinist
gorbanov
Report Content

Image Information

Description

She payed non-stop. Sarah G. on photo, New York 2016

Date
July 8, 2016
Views
149
Likes
0
Country
Region
Town
Gear
NIKON CORPORATION NIKON D800,

One thought on “Violinist

  1. I’m baffled by the way the model is holding this instrument. I won’t argue about the photography, but this young woman has been directed to hold the violin with the bow in the wrong hand, the wrong hand on the neck, and with the chin positioned outside the chin rest. Despite the expression on the model’s face the picture comes across as phony rather than intense. Credibility or authenticity should be part of any portrait when a prop, tool, instrument or accessory is included.

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to Digital Photo Pro
Subscribe & Save!
International residents, click here.
Menu