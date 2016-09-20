September 20, 2016

Steve Vaccariello

By ODEAdev16
Published in Posts

Steve Vaccariello


On Photography

What turns you on creatively?
Photographing other artists, such as dancers, actors and musicians.

What turns you off creatively?
Limitations.

What’s your dream photo assignment?
The Pirelli Calendar, shooting the most amazing models in the world using my own ideas and concepts.

If you could have dinner with an artist from any era, who would it be?
Tim Burton. I think he’s an absolute genius—combining ideas, a story and brilliant imagery. He has more creativity in his little finger than most people have all together.

What’s your favorite photograph not taken by you?
Horst’s “Mainbocher Corset.”

What profession other than photographer would you like to attempt?
Safari guide in Africa.

What’s your favorite camera feature?
Manual. I like to take control of the image and sometimes only Manual will do. The Nikon cameras I use have outstanding metering systems, so when I go to Manual, I know I can rely on using the meter to finesse the shot as I’m working, but I can retain complete control over the final exposure.

What’s your favorite Nikon product, and how does it help you create better pictures or help you compete as a professional photographer?
Definitely my AF-S Nikkor 24-70mm ƒ/2.8G ED lens. It’s a fast zoom that covers the range where I like to be shooting. At 24mm, it’s fairly wide on my Nikon D3, and at 70mm, it’s a great full-body portrait lens. The fast ƒ/2.8 aperture gives me a lot of latitude when I’m working in low light, and it’s also ideal for throwing the background out of focus. The Nikon Perspective Control lenses are also favorites of mine. They allow the ability to distort and correct perspectives, which can be a wonderful creative tool for me.
AF-S Nikkor 24-70mm ƒ/2.8G ED
  • Fast, wide-angle to medium-telephoto lens optimized for edge-to-edge sharpness
  • Two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements and PGM aspherical lenses control chromatic aberrations while enhancing sharpness and contrast
  • Exclusive Nano Crystal Coat further reduces ghosting and flare for even greater image clarity
  • Nikon’s Silent Wave Motor (SWM) enables ultra-high-speed autofocusing with exceptional accuracy and powerful, super-quiet operation
  • Rugged construction and professional-grade dust and moisture resistance
PC-E Micro Nikkor 45mm ƒ/2.8D ED
  • Perspective Control (PC) lens featuring tilt, shift and rotation capability
  • Revolving capability of plus or minus 90 degrees for versatile tilt/shift shooting effects
  • ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass element for superior sharpness and color correction by effectively minimizing chromatic aberration
  • Nikon’s Nano Crystal Coat virtually eliminates internal reflections across a wide range of wavelengths, for even greater image clarity
  • Auto aperture with electromagnetic diaphragm works with Nikon’s D3/D700/D300 D-SLRs
  • Rugged construction offers superior protection against dust and moisture

Steve Vaccariello Gallery

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to Digital Photo Pro
Subscribe & Save!
International residents, click here.
Menu