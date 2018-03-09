Is it snowing outside? That’s no excuse to stop taking pictures! The super bright conditions that a sunny, snowy day creates can wreak havoc on your camera’s light and white balance meter. The cold can crimp your batteries and the wet can damage your gear. It’s enough to make you want to stay inside! But with these 12 tips, you’ll be ready to shoot and get great results in no time. Watch “12 Tips for Snow Photography” today!

In other videos this week, we had an #AMA (ask me anything) that’s packed full of nuggets of goodness, plus a detailed live video on how to shoot tethered with the LUMIX GH5, GH5S or G9.

