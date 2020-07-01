2020 The Face Photo Contest First-Place Winner: Luke Burke

The grand prize in the 2020 The Face Photography Contest goes to Luke Burke for the image, “Laughter is Good for the Soul.”

“I captured this image for a personal project for Black History Month. As an African American, I have always been proud of my heritage and am always finding ways to educate myself and others on the history of African Americans. And this year the project was extremely personal for me. During the process of creating this project, I was in search of a cover model for the entire project, and found Precious Enyida. She was a friend of a friend, whose parents came from Rivers State, Nigeria (near Lagos). For the shoot, she wore hand-made clothes from Lagos. With her background, I thought she was the perfect choice for this project. For the actual shoot, I tried to make the environment comfortable and light, which paid off, since I was able to capture the model laughing. And that is what I wanted to portray about African Americans…that we are loving people and enjoy fun. Technically speaking, I used an Elinchrom 500 bxri and an Impact Luxbanx Small 36-inch Octagonal Softbox and a grid. The Octobox was mounted on a C-stand, held directly above the subject to create the lighting effect.

In loving memory of Dariel Danate Reid Jr.”

Nikon D7200, 50mm F1.8. Exposure: 1/125 sec., ƒ/16, ISO 100.

