2020 The Face Photo Contest Second-Place Winner: Pat Rose

The second place prize in the 2020 The Face Photography Contest goes to Pat Rose for the image, “Sophia With Roses.”

“I made this portrait of quiet solemnity in collaboration with my lovely model, Sophia, whose interesting presence and striking beauty lent so much to the series of emotional portraits we made during our photo session. We shot in natural light at a large window in my own little pop-up studio with a simple backdrop using my Canon EOS 6D and Sigma 50mm lens. I loved shooting in natural light for our photo session on a gorgeous spring morning with a bright but cloudy Portland sky, which always makes for beautifully diffused light. For the shoot, I also used Superior Seamless background paper, a California Sunbounce Micro Mini reflector and a Lastolite collapsible reflector. For post processing, I used Lightroom and Photoshop to adjust to skin details, overall color and contrast to achieve the look of understated elegance I wanted. I also added some subtle texture to the background to lend a somewhat painterly quality to the portrait.”

Canon EOS 6D, Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art. Exposure: 1/100 sec., ƒ/5.6. ISO 640.

