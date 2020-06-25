A Gallery Of Finalists For Digital Photo Pro’s The Face Contest

Published June 25, 2020
The Digital Photo Pro magazine editors have selected the finalists for The Face Contest. To see the finalists, check out our slideshow below:

Breath Integration, By Ann Bickel: “This image is a posed portrait for an 18-year-old high-school student from the United States and was made in my home-studio. The title of the photo refers to a technique I use often to help calm the subject and allow them to be more ‘inside’ themselves. Before the shot, the subject took a deep, slow breath for this portrait. “In terms of gear, I used off-camera flash devices for this image: The key light is at camera right (Einstein E640 Studio Flash Unit with a Westcott 7-inch Silver Parabolic Umbrella modifier) at 1/128 flash power. I also used two Yongnuo YN685 Wireless Speedlights.” Nikon D850, Nikon Nikkor 105mm f/2.8 prime lens. Exposure: 1/125 sec., ƒ/4, ISO 100.

Stay tuned for announcements of our first-, second- and third-place winners of Digital Photo Pro’s The Face Contest.

 

