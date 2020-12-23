Achieve Professional Portrait Results In Minutes With Anthropics PortraitPro 21

Now it is easier than ever to achieve professional portrait results in minutes. With PortraitPro 21, you can define your workflows in a simple yet effective way, and even retouch in bulk when you choose the Studio version of the software.

Focussing on retouching and professional beautification, the software offers all new and improved features, from automatic object and imperfection removal, to hair highlighting and recoloring. PortraitPro 21 is an extremely powerful piece of photo editing software with more automatic tools and features than any other competitor.

As well as improved existing features, PortraitPro offers a selection of new, powerful tools to make professional portrait editing easier than ever:

Sky Replacement

Using state-of-the-art LandscapePro technology, PortraitPro 21 brings a new Sky Replacement tool that can replace skies in portraits with one click. The technology automatically detects and selects the sky layer and even adjusts the tone and lighting of the rest of the image to match the new sky background.

Lighting Brushes

Now allowing users to effortlessly change light directions using an intelligent brush tool, with PortraitPro 21, it is possible to add a variety of light effects whilst targeting specific layers of the photograph.

De-Noising

Reduce and remove noise in your portraits without sacrificing image quality. PortraitPro 21 allows you to clean up your photos with one click, without the need for additional editing.

Clone Tool

Photographers can use the new Clone Tool for precise control when removing items or imperfections. Copy exact details and color from one area of your image to another.

Hair highlighting

PortraitPro 21 now allows photographers to give their subjects the salon treatment. Fully adjustable hair colors with newly added highlighting means that the user has full control over hair color and style.

But that’s not all. PortraitPro 21 comes with a variety of new and improved features including Color Styles; enabling users to quickly change the entire appearance of their photographs with filter-like features, optimized color handling, and a master slider for skin lightening and coloring. What’s more, there is now the ability to add and move individual catchlights, new SVG backgrounds, and hundreds of new, free stock images.

PortraitPro 21 offers a free trial to all users. There are also three different versions available depending on your workflow. These are broken down into the following:

Standard: Simple yet professional AI-powered portrait editing with free online support.

Simple yet professional AI-powered portrait editing with free online support. Studio: All the benefits of PortraitPro Standard with Photoshop and Lightroom integration. Studio also supports RAW and DNG files.

All the benefits of PortraitPro Standard with Photoshop and Lightroom integration. Studio also supports RAW and DNG files. Studio Max: The maximum level of AI portrait editing. PortraitPro 21 Studio Max offers Studio features with fully automated batch processing included.

Pricing has been slashed 50% for the PortraitPro 21 launch, starting at $41.20, plus you can save an extra 15% if you use coupon code FB3182. Offer valid on any edition, upgrade or bundle of any Anthropics software. Download your free trial now. Buy it today to save.