Adobe Brings Full Photoshop To iPad And Announces Other Creative Cloud Updates

Full Version Of Photoshop Comes To The iPad In 2019

Earlier today, Adobe unveiled a slew of updates to many Creative Cloud apps and launched several new digital-imaging, video and multimedia apps, as well. The new updates and releases coincide with Adobe MAX, the company’s annual event taking place in Los Angeles this week. Here are two that will be of particular interest to photographers, filmmakers and multimedia artists.

For photographers and digital artists who like to use an iPad but haven’t been able to use the full version of Photoshop are in luck. Adobe has announced that it’s bringing a full version of the app to the iPad.

According to the company, it can be used on the tablet itself or synced (via Adobe Cloud) and used with the desktop version. Adobe claims there will be “no compromises on power and performance or editing results.” For instance, photographers can access all files without any conversions or changes. That means they can work on the same layered PSD files with all the same edits and adjustments that were made to the file on the desktop version. However, Adobe notes that initially the app will ship with a smaller set of features for the iPad at first and will gradually add the rest over time.

Adobe says the app will be available in 2019 but had no pricing information at this time. However, if you subscribe to the Creative Cloud, you’ll be able to use the new app when it’s launched.

New Premiere Rush CC Mobile Video Editing App

Adobe also announced a new mobile-based video app, Premiere Rush CC, which had previewed earlier this summer as Project Rush.

According to Adobe, this app is the company’s first “all-in-one, cross-device video editing app that makes creating and sharing online content easier than ever.” By storing the projects in Adobe Cloud, you can access projects more easily from many locations. That’s great news for photographers and filmmakers who are often on the road and away from their home office and workstations. The app also includes some impressive-sounding smart features, like auto-ducking, which will automatically change the volume of the music when human voices are added to the timeline. The app files are also compatible with Adobe Premiere Pro, so you can adjust your workflow using both apps. The app also lets you quickly share your projects with your favorite social media channels.

Premiere Rush CC is available now for desktop and iOS devices. (Android users will have to wait: The app will be available on Google Play Store in 2019). For the individual plan, the app will cost $9.99 per month. But see Adobe.com for more on various plans.