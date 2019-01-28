Anatomy Of A Photo #1

Sony a7R II | Zeiss Loxia 2.8/211/80 sec. at f/16; ISO 160November 4, 2015Venice, Italy

While timing is a critical component to getting a photo, especially in the field, there’s more involved when you want to marry execution with intent. I wanted to get the sun setting behind the Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute in Venice, but it was also important to find a location close enough to the docks where gondoliers moored their gondolas for the evening.

Because I spent the afternoon scouting locations, I was able to focus my timing on getting these elements aligned instead of fumbling around looking for an ideal location to set up.