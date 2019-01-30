Anatomy Of A Photo #2

Sony a7R II | Sony FE 16-35mm f/4 ZA OSS⅓ sec. at f/8; ISO 100February 19, 2016Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park

If there’s one compositional topic that factors into photographing at the base of these gigantic redwoods, it’s scale. By placing my good friend Brian against the trunk of this redwood, I have given the viewer an aid in grasping the enormity of the tree. People generally understand the average height of a person, and when you contrast that element against another one of significantly greater—or smaller—dimensions, you introduce a sense of scale, a very powerful compositional technique.