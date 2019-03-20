Anatomy Of A Photo: Minimalist Compositions

Sony a7 III | Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM

30 sec. at f/9.0; ISO 100

February 13, 2019

Piran, Slovenia

What initially drew me to this scene was the sweeping line created by the stone platform in the foreground and how it draws the eye through the frame. However, it was the combination of the lone fisherman and the amount of negative space created by the ocean and sky that makes the composition come together. I often find myself gravitating towards such minimalist compositions when looking for balance.