Around The World With The DJI Inspire 2

The DJI Inspire 2 has allowed filmmakers to reach new heights while offering professional image quality. With a maximum speed of 58 mph (it goes from 0 to 50 mph in 5 seconds), and containing a self-heating battery that’s perfect for shooting in low temperatures, the DJI Inspire 2 allows the adventurous filmmaker to stretch the limits in the field.

Sam Kolder is no stranger to taking risks while creating visually compelling travel videos and images. He’s been traveling the world pretty much nonstop creating content for various hotels and tourism boards, and any other opportunities that pop up. Recently, DJI provided Kolder with an Inspire 2 drone and an X5S camera to take on his journeys to see how they hold up in the extreme conditions he’s used to working in. Watch below to learn about Kolder’s experience after working with the drone for a month. Then, after checking out Kolder’s video, you can see our own video samples from our first flights with the DJI Inspire 2.