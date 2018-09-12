Discussing the New Canon EOS R System

This afternoon, B&H hosted a live online panel discussion with four Canon experts to discuss some of the details of its new Canon EOS R full-frame mirrorless system, including the new 30.3MP EOS R mirrorless camera, and four new lenses, including the 28-70mm f/2, 50mm f/1.2, 24-105mm f/4, and 35mm f/1.8 macro. The panel comprised two veteran pro photographers, portrait and fashion shooter, Lindsay Adler and wedding photographers, Susan Striping, and two technical advisors, Rudy Winston, Canon educator and Brent Ramsey, Canon video expert. The four were joined by Jake Estes, a senior editor and video producer for B&H, who hosted the podcast.

During the live video podcast, Estes guided the panel through a discussion on image quality, functionality, features, lenses, image stabilization, and some of the capabilities of the new platform. What was particularly helpful was that the discussion didn’t devolve into a deep dive on just technical specs. Even when they talked about things like the Dual AF system, it was more about how and why it was useful to the working photographers. For instance, with its 5,655 AF points, Winston said photographers can be “extremely precise” in choosing their AF points. At times, the experts even noted about the new system and how it would affect possible products in the future. Winston emphasized the design of the large lens mount of the optical platform. He said “perhaps the most exciting thing is that the platform…gives us the ability to really engineer some cracker-jack lenses.”

The panel was most effective when it focused on the more pragmatic elements of what this system can do for working photographers. “What I was most impressed by was the lenses,” said Adler. “The 28mm-70mm f/2.0, which I didn’t even know was possible.” She also noted that the first thing she did was grab that lens and shoot wide open, at f/2.0. For Striping, she looked to how the 24-105mm would work for her wedding photos. “To me,” said Striping. “The 24-105mm is a staple in my bag,” and wanted to see how it worked on the new body. In particular, she was really impressed with the performance in low light.

Ramsey focused more on the new EOS system’s video features, which he said offered photographers lots of customizable functions so they could make many adjustments on the fly. Ramsey and Winton also discussed some of the finer points on the image stabilization system, and how each could be used in still images and video.

Lastly, one aspect that the group emphasized was that the DSLR system isn’t going away just because Canon had introduced a new mirrorless system. For instance, Striping noted that this new mirrorless camera will be in addition to and would not be replacing the DSLR. “You won’t need to throw out your old DSLR lenses,” said Striping. That’s because the new mirrorless system includes three adapters, which can be used with DSLR lenses. But they emphasized that DSLRs are still important. As Winston pointed out: “Some things the DLSR will still shoot better. We’re not here to say the DSLR is dead.”