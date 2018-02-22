You know that thing when you get some gear and then notice everyone else that has it too? Well, in my travels I’ve seen many Chrome Nikos . I owned and used a Niko Messenger bag for years, but switched to the Thule Covert when airlines became more restrictive with luggage allowances. The cube shape of the Niko Messenger was perfect for travel. I just need to carry more with me on a plane now.

The top shelf for quick access may just get me to switch back from Thule to Chrome. And, it sells for the same price at the Covert at $200.

The new Chrome Niko F-Stop Camera Bag is an updated version of the fan-favorite Niko Pack with a back opening, more pockets, and the same low-profile silhouette.

To improve the Niko Pack and make the F-Stop Chrome worked with photographers like Trash Hand on the design adding room for cameras, lenses, tablets, laptops and customizable modular dividers. I haven’t traveled with it yet, but expect it’ll carry enough for a week on the road during WPPI. The exterior straps will hold tripods, lights, and other large items. I’ll need to cycle through the process of getting into the main compartment from the back instead of the front a few times to determine if it’s better and faster. The Niko Messenger was the best at quick access. It just doesn’t have enough volume.

One of the unexpected things about mirrorless cameras, being small and light, is I travel with more of them than I ever did a DSLR. At least 3 at a time.

The F-Stop should fit them all and more.

Niko F-Stop Camera Bag Features