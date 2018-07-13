Emerging Pro Contest Now Accepting Submissions

If you’re a student or pro photographer looking for your “big break,” placing in a photography competition is an excellent way to get your work noticed—and makes a great addition to your artist’s bio.

Our premier photo contest, Emerging Pro 2018 is now accepting submissions in three categories:

Fashion & Beauty

Photojournalism & Sports

Fine Art

Each category will be recognized in the final judging. Prizes include generous cash awards up to $1,000 and publication of the winning images in a future issue of Digital Photo Pro.

The contest is accepting submissions now through October 16, 2018. You may enter as often as you’d like.

Visit the contest portal for more information.