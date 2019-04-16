Favorite Photo Editing Tools

When it comes to post-processing workflows, one of the most common questions I get asked is, “What do you use to edit your photos?” Unsurprisingly, photo editing preferences can be quite personal and vary from photographer to photographer. The ideal setup for me may very well be cumbersome for you. Still, I love learning about the tools people use to edit their photos, and in this video, I dive into the two primary pieces of hardware that I use as part of my workflow.

I know that many people handily edit photos using mice and trackpads, but I’ve grown to rely on more refined and customizable controls. That’s why I love my Palette Gear modules and Wacom Intuos Pro tablet. Check out this video to see exactly what I mean.