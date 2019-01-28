Fine-Art Photography Video Review: Contact High—A Visual History Of Hip Hop

There’s an inventive exhibition that’s on view for just a short time at Hasselbald’s New York Office, just above SoHo, at its Hasselblad New York Experience, which you can see here in my video from the opening of the show.

In the show, “Contact High—A Visual History Of Hip Hop,” you’ll see images of Hip Hop icons like Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z, Salt-N-Pepa, Run-DMC and others, all shot in medium-format film.

All the work is culled from an extraordinary book of the same name by Vikki Tobak. In the book and exhibition, you’ll find work by various photographers, including Danny Clinch, Janette Beckman, Armen Djerrahian, George Dubose, Jamil GS, Danny Hastings and Jayson Keeling. But what really makes this show a blast, is that each large image in the show has a pedestal in front and below it, with film contact sheets and a loupe, which means you can examine the outtakes not chosen for publication. In my video I tried to give you a feel for what it’s look to look through the loupe. Also, you can hear the author and Danny Clinch speak at the show, as well.

There will also be an artist-talk at the exhibition space, with the author and photographers Janette Beckman and Armen Djerrahian.

For more, go to Hasselblad.com

[[press release ]]

CONTACT HIGH: A VISUAL HISTORY OF HIP HOP: POP-UP EXPERIENCE

HASSELBLAD NY EXPERIENCE STUDIO

28TH JANUARY – 13TH FEBRUARY 2019

Join Hasselblad for a pop-up experience to celebrate Contact High: A Visual History of Hip Hop by Vikki Tobak, a recently published book that documents hip hop’s key influencers over a 40 year span.

On display will be images made with various Hasselblad cameras from Janette Beckman, Danny Clinch, Armen Djerrahian, George Dubose, Jamil GS, Danny Hastings and Jayson Keeling.

Open for public:

January 28th-February 1st, 10am-4pm

Open by appointment only:

February 4th-13th

Appointments can be scheduled online here

Hasselblad NY Experience Studio, NYC

632 Broadway Floor 2