Fujifilm GFX 100 Offers Studio Quality In A Field-Ready Body

For pro photographers who want the ultimate image quality both in and out of the studio, medium format mirrorless systems like Fujifilm’s GFX series have a lot to offer. The GFX 100 delivers massive 100-megapixel resolution in a body that’s familiar, similar to a traditional rangefinder (though larger).

Over at our network site Imaging Resource, Dave Pardue took the Fujifilm GFX 100 for a field review in the Outer Banks of North Carolina back in January. Pardue was impressed not only with the camera’s image quality, but also features like built-in image stabilization—a first for a medium format camera. He also had a selection of lenses on hand for both wide angle and telephoto work. Watch the video to get a feel for the camera in real world use.

“There’s really nothing like the GFX 100 anywhere near this price,” Pardue concludes. Though it’s not inexpensive at about $9,999 for the body only, that’s also not a crazy price for a medium format system. Imaging Resource gave the Fujifilm GFX 100 a rating of 4.5 out of 5.0 in its review. Check out the review for an in-depth discussion of the camera’s features plus a hands-on walkthrough video.