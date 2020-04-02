Fujifilm GFX 100 Offers Studio Quality In A Field-Ready Body

By Staff
Published April 2, 2020
Published in Blog

For pro photographers who want the ultimate image quality both in and out of the studio, medium format mirrorless systems like Fujifilm’s GFX series have a lot to offer. The GFX 100 delivers massive 100-megapixel resolution in a body that’s familiar, similar to a traditional rangefinder (though larger).

Over at our network site Imaging Resource, Dave Pardue took the Fujifilm GFX 100 for a field review in the Outer Banks of North Carolina back in January. Pardue was impressed not only with the camera’s image quality, but also features like built-in image stabilization—a first for a medium format camera. He also had a selection of lenses on hand for both wide angle and telephoto work. Watch the video to get a feel for the camera in real world use.

“There’s really nothing like the GFX 100 anywhere near this price,” Pardue concludes. Though it’s not inexpensive at about $9,999 for the body only, that’s also not a crazy price for a medium format system. Imaging Resource gave the Fujifilm GFX 100 a rating of 4.5 out of 5.0 in its review. Check out the review for an in-depth discussion of the camera’s features plus a hands-on walkthrough video.

