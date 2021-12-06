Funny Behind-the-Scenes Moments at Wedding Photography Shoots

We’ve covered photographers who like to add a touch of glamour to their wedding shoots and photographers who capture nuptials in a more photojournalistic style, now here’s a compilation of wedding pros who will do seemingly anything to capture eye-catching images of brides and grooms.

Great Reads in Photography shared the below video, which features hilarious behind-the-scenes outtakes of the clever ways a photography company in China tries to spice up its wedding photography shoots. As you’ll see, not only do the photographers try every trick in the book, they also occasionally enlist helpers or even the groom to make the bride look amazing.

This could mean having an assistant splash water for an under-the-umbrella simulated rain shoot, or having the groom lie in a pool beneath the bride so it appears she’s floating just above the surface. While many of these wedding photography tricks include water, others involve simulated sandstorms; or the inclusion of random, available wildlife you find on location (check out the crab shot at the 1:24-minute mark); and, above all, simply having fun with the bride and groom to get them to appear relaxed and happy.

Part of this, as you’ll see below, is having photography assistants and crew members who aren’t afraid to get a little crazy themselves to make sure the wedding couple is having a great time. Check it out below and let us know if you have any of your own tips and tricks to get the most out of your wedding shoots.