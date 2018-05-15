Green Screen Technology From The Future (Maybe Not Really, But It Sounds Good!)

Green (or blue) screen capabilities have been around for a very long time. Traditionally, you have to perfectly and evenly light your green or blue background, place your subject far enough away to not cast shadows or pick up reflected color from the background, and the rest is easy. However, those two critical points can mean the need for an expensive investment; a large space; complicated, lengthy and a somewhat permanent setup; and it’s certainly not particularly portable. The Reflecmedia solution addresses all of that with nothing more than a ring of LED lights and a custom cloth background. Check out this amazing technology in this video:

…and be sure to watch parts 2 and 3 where we show how to build a good key using a Blackmagic ATEM hardware switcher and then using Final Cut Pro X.

In other videos this week, we had two interviews — first with Chris Smith, founder of the Out of Chicago conference:

…and then with Team USA photographer Jeff Cable:

