How To Make Unique Color Lens Flares

Adding color lens flares to your videos, especially b-roll, can be an interesting way to add some depth and texture to a shot. You can probably download some canned ones, but why not make your own? It’s remarkably easy with a colored light (RGB LED or even a gel on any light bulb), a black background and some basic editing skills.

In this video, I show you how I created a set for a recent project, from shooting to editing, and even how you can modify them into different colors so you never have the same look twice!

