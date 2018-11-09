Leica Announces Q-P

In a mirrorless market bristling with updates from Canon, Nikon and Sony, Leica just continues to do its own thing. And, for that, they deserve credit. Of course, that thing they do comes with a hefty price tag, but Leica doesn’t even have to call their cameras mirrorless to drive media attention or their customers to purchase.

For the record, they’ve never had a mirror except for their DSLR-like models.

As I’ve shared in previous Leica stories, shooting with a German camera is an aesthetic and one I quite enjoy. It’s far removed from the tech esoterica or bodies with pages of menus the Japanese manufacturers release.

A Leica is about as in the moment taking photographs as you can get unless you’re shooting with a vintage film camera (I do that too).

Last year I reviewed the Q and wrote:

The Leicas are not the fastest, don’t have the highest-resolution sensor or really any of the normal stuff that’s marketed to camera buyers. Instead, they immerse you in the process of taking a photo.

If you’re into camera specs, skip the Q, but if an heirloom piece you could hand down to your children, grandkids or a hipster will covet appeals to you, then the Q-P should be on your shopping list.

The Leica Q-P is More Refined

Compared to the predecessor, the Q-P removes the Leica red dot logo from the front face, replacing it with a script engraved on the top plate. The finish is knurled black matte. The shutter release button and power switch/drive mode selector have been redesigned with each setting clicking into place. That’s so once you’re used to it, you can shoot by feel alone and with a fluidity toggling between manual and auto settings.

I’m also very fond of fixed, prime lenses to make yourself a better photographer and also the simplicity. While Leica isn’t engaged in the mirrorless arms race, their sensor and image quality will produce lovely photos.

To that point, the Q-P is built around Leica’s 24-megapixel full-frame sensor and Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH lens. The high-res 3.68 megapixel EVF is integrated and the FOTOS app connects for sharing to social networks. The autofocus is reasonably fast and this camera is made for street shooting. It’ll do sports, sure, but you’re pushing it.

Leica Q-P Features

“Stealth” matte black paint.

Discreet “P” styling with classic Leica script engraving on the top plate and no red dot logo.

Improved shutter release button and on/off switch for better feel and handling.

Dedicated brown leather strap.

Two rechargeable batteries included in the box.

Full-frame 24MP CMOS Sensor.

Live-View and Focus Peaking.

Integrated high-resolution EVF.

Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH lens.

Fast autofocus, great for street photography.

Technical specifications same as standard Leica Q, including compatibility with Leica FOTOS app.

Made in Germany.

Note the Leica Q-P specs are identical to the Q and listed in a PDF on Leica’s site.

Shipping now for $4,995, Leica added a leather strap and extra battery to the Q-P. That’ll take the sting out of the price tag, but for Leica fans, being cost conscious isn’t the primary concern. If you’re shopping for one, note how the Q is top-rated on every shopping site.

Expect the Q-P to win fans as well.