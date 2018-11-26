Leica D-Lux 7: Compact And Powerful

Leica has updated their D-Lux camera with a versatile lens, a high-resolution image sensor and touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB-C charging and more.

Quite a bit more.

Where I’ve shared stories about Leica doing their own thing without regard to the Japanese camera brands, with this model they’re outright competing. The $1,195 price point indicates as much. And, those buyers comparison shopping should consider it along with APS-C cameras from Sony, Fuji and micro four thirds from Olympus. Also, the Panasonic Lx100 II.

Marketed as a camera for travel, the Leica D-Lux 7 wants to replace a smartphone for taking stills and videos and does so with a neat focus stacking feature and 4K video. Using technology they share with Panasonic, the point of focus in an image can be changed after the picture is taken. Using Focus Stacking, several exposures with different points of focus can be superimposed on each other and merged to create a greater depth of field in macro images.

Considering Leica’s lineup, and gift-giving, the D-Lux is an entry into the luxurious German brand. I suggest a shopper also look at the TLand Q-P and note that in cameras, the $1K price point is very crowded and competitive.

Buy the D-Lux if you always wanted a Leica but don’t want to spend $7,000 on one. For the money, it does make a nice gift too.

The Leica D-Lux 7 is available now at Leica stores, boutiques and dealers.

Features

17 MP 4/3rds sensor – High image quality even in low light. Easy to use under any light conditions

24-75 mm f/1.7-2.8 Vario-Summilux lens with O.I.S. – Versatile all-purpose zoom

Integrated EVF – Crystal clear viewing even in direct sunlight

3″ 1.24 million dot touchscreen LCD – Quicker operation of settings such as AF

High speed AF and burst shooting (11 fps) – Capture every moment

4K photo capture and “post focus” modes – Adjust focus after taking the picture

4K video recording

Compact and sturdy design with a full metal housing

LEICA CF D Flash

Integrated Bluetooth and W-Fi with Leica FOTOS app connectivity

Electronic View Finder for easy viewing

Fast Leica DC Vario-Summilux lens

USB charging via power bank or PC

The perfect everyday, everywhere compact camera

Body type Large sensor compact Max resolution 4736 x 3552 Effective pixels 17 megapixels Sensor size Four Thirds (17.3 x 13 mm) Sensor type CMOS ISO Auto, 200-25600 (expands down to 100) Focal length (equiv.) 24–75 mm Max aperture F1.7–2.8 Articulated LCD Fixed Screen size 3 ″ Screen dots 1,240,000 Max shutter speed 1/4000 sec Format MPEG-4, AVCHD, H.264 Storage types SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-I supported) USB USB 2.0 (480 Mbit/sec) Weight (inc. batteries) 403 g (0.89 lb / 14.22 oz ) Dimensions 118 x 66 x 64 mm (4.65 x 2.6 x 2.52 ″ ) GPS None

The New Leica D-Lux 7: Compact Size Meets High Performance

The powerhouse camera combines big image quality and detailed video recording into a travel-friendly package.

November 20, 2018 — Leica Camera unveils a new evolution of their formidable D-Lux camera with the Leica D-Lux 7. The Leica D-Lux 7 is the feature-rich, Swiss Army knife of Leica compact cameras, with an unmatched versatility in a small form factor that can take you from a night on the town to a cross-country backpacking adventure, and everywhere in-between. The new camera’s performance is hallmarked by its versatile lens and large high-resolution image sensor, and enhanced by numerous new functions and features such as a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, USB-C charging and Post-Focus software effects – making the D-Lux 7 a multi-purpose everyday travel companion.

The versatile all-purpose zoom lens of the Leica D-Lux 7 is perfectly matched to the camera’s new sensor, providing maximum image quality in the smallest possible package. The fast aperture and focal length range make the camera particularly helpful for photographing any situation – for portraits, landscapes, architecture, macro close-ups and street photography. With its 17-megapixel resolution, the large four-thirds sensor of the Leica D-Lux 7 is also ideal for capturing memorable moments in low ambient light, while maintaining natural colors and fine details. Additionally, the integrated 2.8-megapixel high-resolution electronic viewfinder allows for crystal-clear viewing even in direct sunlight. The Leica D-Lux 7 also offers some mainstay features of the D-Lux line, with its quick access to automatic exposure mode, one-touch aspect ratio switch, manual setting options and a range of video functions. The camera is also equipped with a WiFi module and Bluetooth connectivity, for staying connected to your images on-the-go through the Leica FOTOS app.

Upgrades to the Leica D-Lux 7’s hardware also include various additions to its range of functions – for example, the point of focus in an image can be changed after the picture is taken. Several exposures with different points of focus can be superimposed on each other and merged with the aid of Focus Stacking, to create a greater depth of field in macro images. The camera also boasts exemplary 4K video recording – at a frame rate of up to 30 frames per second and 100 Mbit in MP4 and AVCHD-format – ensuring the highest fidelity of color and quality in your videos. On the back of the Leica D-Lux 7, a new 1.24 million dot 3“ LCD touchscreen display allows easy control of the camera, giving new control options for both image capture and playback review. The focal point of an image can be set with a simple tap of the screen and, if the user desires, pictures can be taken without having to touch any other controls at all.

The Leica D-Lux 7 is the first camera of the D-Lux line that can be used with the free Leica FOTOS App. This enables remote control of the camera from a smartphone as well as fast and easy wireless transfer of pictures from the Leica D-Lux 7 to iOS or Android devices. Photographers can then share their pictures directly on social media or after processing them with a mobile image editing app.

To complement the classic black and silver look of the Leica D-Lux 7, users can choose from a collection of equally stylish and practical accessories such as exquisite cases, high-quality carrying straps and a supportive handgrip.

The Leica D-Lux 7 is available now at Leica Stores, Boutiques and Dealers for $1,195.