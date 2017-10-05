Litepanels Gemini LED Live-Stream Event

The increasing versatility and dropping production costs of LED panels make them especially attractive lighting solutions. Today, the lighting experts at Litepanels are hosting a live-stream event featuring the Gemini LED soft panel. Live from the ASC Clubhouse in Hollywood, cinematographer George Mooradian, ASC, will share his experience using the new lighting solution. The live stream begins October 5, 2017, at 12 Noon PDT.

Go behind the scenes on a short film with the seven-time Emmy Award-nominated DP, who most recently shot The Carmichael Show, as he explains why he loves using the Litepanels Gemini, a 2×1 LED soft panel that provides a lovely, wide source of color-accurate, full-spectrum Daylight and Tungsten lighting. There will be a live Q&A session, where viewers will be able to ask questions.

Says Mooradian of using the Litepanels Gemini, “It’s a game changer; everyone is going to really love using this light. This light has been perfect in every situation today; we simply dialed in any look we wanted, saving us valuable time.”

Learn more about the Litepanels Gemini LED soft panel and how to join the live stream here.