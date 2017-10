Editor David Schloss will be on a live special edition of PhotoJoseph’s Photo Moment show. We will discuss and debate the merits (or lack thereof) of Adobe’s latest big news, the split of Lightroom to “Classic” and “CC”.

Tune in Monday, October 23, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. EST: https://youtu.be/U1T3H5K77LY

Here’s more information on the announcement, as well as a look at first thoughts from one of our contributors, who has been testing a pre-release version of the Lightroom.