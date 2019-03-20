LUMIX S1R Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Details And Sample Movie

There’s a ton of excitement around the soon to be released LUMIX S1 and S1R full-frame mirrorless cameras from Panasonic. As a LUMIX Ambassador, I was able to get my hands on an S1R and 50mm f/1.4 lens long enough to show you every button and menu option the camera has to offer!

I’ve also shot a short film and even did a LUMIX G vs. LUMIX S comparison so you can see exactly what the differences are between these two series.