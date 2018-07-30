It would seem, by now, all possible designs of a photographer’s bag have been realized. And, it’s iterations upon those designs from here on out. Well, Mission Workshop went and changed camera bags up by combining the features of a messenger backpack—roll top, waterproof materials—and adding a well-organized capsule insert.

There are many excellent photo-focused bags and my all-time fav is the Thule Covert. While well made, thought out and popular, it’s not great at quick access. Mission Workshop’s designers must’ve spent years on the road with cameras or interviewed those of us that travel because they’ve made access to gear a priority.

What you want to get to is accessed via two front pouches and a camera can be pulled from the capsule within seconds from the rolltop panel. And, the best part is the Rhake was made to fit onto the handle of a Pelican hard case.

Really, check the video demonstration:

and my Instagram from the airport.

Note you’ll want a bigger bag for long trips. The Rhake is designed for the occasional overnight and fits right under the airplane seat in front of you. Also important, the shoulder straps are wide and comfy to distribute the weight. Inside the configurable capsule, I’m carrying two bodies, three lenses and accessories. In the pockets, I stuffed an iPad, water bottle, jacket and cables.

While not expecting to find the perfect bag, Mission has designed the closest I’ve found for shorter trips. The only complaint I have is items will fall out of the outer pockets because of their front clamshell orientation. Not a big issue, I just don’t pack anything fragile in them.

Mission Workshop bags are handmade in the USA and ship with a lifetime guarantee. Get your Rhake and capsule direct from Mission Workshop for $445 when purchased together.

The Rhake is compatible with Arkiv accessories. I placed a phone pouch on the shoulder straps and attached a mini tripod to the side with the outer pocket straps.

Mission Workshop Rhake+Capsule Specs

External dimensions: 21” x 13” x 5”

Internal volume: 1,350 cu. in. (22 L)

Weight (empty): 3.1 lbs.

Body Fabric: Available in HT500 or MultiCam® Black Camo Cordura®.

Dedicated padded pocket fits all 15-inch and most 17-inch laptops (accessible from exterior of pack).

Dedicated 10-inch iPad/tablet pocket (accessible from exterior of pack).

Large 22-liter roll-top main compartment can grow or shrink as needed to fit extra clothes and gear (roll-top can be used with or without velcro).

Hidden water bottle pocket that zips away when not in use.

Exterior accessory pocket for chargers and misc. items.

Two zippered organizational pockets with interior zippered mesh compartments for small accessories, notebook, business cards, pens, etc.

Two-layer weatherproof construction and water-resistant zippers throughout to keep gear safe and dry.

Large interior zip pocket for documents, magazines, notes, etc.

Horizontal exterior straps with quick-release buckles to store large coats, hats, etc. on the outside of the pack.

Two precision AustriAlpin COBRA™ quick-release buckles machined from the highest grade 7075 aluminum alloy (standard on Black Camo version, optional on other versions).

Arkiv® rails on the shoulder straps for easy addition of Mission Workshop Arkiv® accessories.

Perforated foam back panel for comfort and ventilation.

Luggage handle pass-through on back panel for use when traveling with roller luggage.

Made in the USA from domestic and imported components.

Photo Capsule