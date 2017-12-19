First announced in July, in conjunction with Nikon’s 100th anniversary , the Nikon Storytellers Scholarship is now accepting submissions. The program is open to eligible students in the United States and Canada, with 10 academic scholarships of $10,000 (US) each awarded to the winners.

Applicants must be undergraduate or graduate students in the United States or Canada who are studying for degrees in the visual arts, fine arts, journalism, film, photography and multimedia/content creation and must have completed their freshman year of college or the academic equivalent. The deadline for submissions is March 1, 2018.

The semifinalists will be selected on March 12, 2018. The next step is for those students to provide a portfolio or video submission in order for the selection committee to determine the 10 scholarship recipients. The finalists will be selected in June 2018, with the scholarships awarded for the 2018-2019 academic school year.

Get more information, including additional eligibility requirements, at www.NikonStorytellersScholarship.com

See the press release below:

NIKON OPENS SUBMISSIONS FOR STORYTELLERS SCHOLARSHIP TO SUPPORT THE NEXT GENERATION OF VISUAL CONTENT CREATORS

MELVILLE, NY (December 14, 2017) – Today, Nikon Inc. will begin accepting submissions for the “The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship” which was announced as part of the brand’s 100th anniversary celebration earlier this year. Eligible students can apply to be one of ten individuals awarded with an academic scholarship of $10,000 USD, to help foster their growth as visual storytellers and content creators.

“As we reflect on a remarkable and exciting 100 years of imaging excellence, Nikon must also look to the future and continue to push the boundaries of creative expression and technological innovation,” explained Kosuke Kawaura, Director; Marketing, Communications & Planning, Nikon Inc. “The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship encapsulates our brand’s commitment to supporting students as they strive to ignite passion and inspire change as future visual content creators.”

The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship is open to undergraduate or graduate students in the United States or Canada pursuing degrees in visual arts, fine arts, journalism, film, photography and multimedia/content creation who have completed their freshman year of college or academic equivalent. Qualified students are invited to visit www.NikonStorytellersScholarship.com for more information for submitting their entry. Once selected, semi-finalists will be asked to provide a photo portfolio or video submission for evaluation by a selection committee who will identify the ten scholarship recipients. Scholarships will be awarded for use in the 2018-2019 academic school year.

The Nikon Storytellers Scholarship Key Dates (2017-2018):

December 14, 2017 — Application opens for qualified students

— Application opens for qualified students March 1, 2018 — Application deadline for all students

— Application deadline for all students March 12, 2018 — Semi-finalist applications selected

— Semi-finalist applications selected March 30, 2018 — Application deadline for semi-finalists

— Application deadline for semi-finalists June 2018 — 10 scholarships recipients selected

For those interested in learning more about the Nikon Storytellers Scholarship, please visit www.NikonStorytellersScholarship.com. For more information on the latest Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

Nikon 100th Year Anniversary

Since the company was established in 1917, Nikon has cultivated its status as a pioneer of optical technologies around the world. Guided by a corporate philosophy of “Trustworthiness and Creativity,” Nikon provides a wide range of products and services globally by harnessing advanced opto-electronics and precision technologies. Nikon is proud to celebrate their 100th anniversary from July 2017 to July 2018.

About Nikon

Nikon, At the Heart of the Image™. Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo imaging technology; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables users to tell their stories through amazing photos and videos. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories; Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras; 35mm film SLR cameras; Nikon software products and Nikon sports and recreational optics as well as the Nikon 1 compact interchangeable lens camera system and KeyMission line of action cameras. Nikon Corporation, the parent company of Nikon Inc., recently announced the production of 100 million NIKKOR lenses in 2016, creating a new milestone in Nikon’s heritage of superior optics. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers to the Web’s most comprehensive photo learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon and other photographers on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Vimeo, Flickr and Snapchat (@NikonUSASnap).