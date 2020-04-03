Online Auction To Fight The Effects Of COVID-19

By Terry Sullivan
Published April 3, 2020
Published in Blog

“Dekalb Avenue, Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn,” by Amy Touchette, signed digital C-Print, 8 x 8 inches, and Deck of Playing Cards.

Next Friday, on April 10, Blank White Space, a bespoke private curation and art advisory service based in London, will run an online photography and art auction to help fight the effects of COVID-19. Photographer Amy Touchette and Artist Julie Cockburn will be among the artists included in the auction, which will run for one week. According to the press release, all the proceeds from the auction will go to the following organizations:  

For more on the online auction, read the press release here.

“Stickybeak,” a book of photo-based works of art, by Julie Cockburn.

 

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Menu