Panasonic LUMIX GH5, GH5S And G9 Update—Explored In-Depth!

Panasonic released significant firmware updates for the LUMIX GH5 (v.2.3), LUMIX GH5S (v.1.1) and LUMIX G9 (v.1.1), adding enhancements and bug fixes to autofocus, stabilization and a whole bunch of other features! I explored the entire list of features, breaking down which feature went with which camera(s) and, where applicable, showed how the feature worked and/or how to enable it. This is no small update! A pile of new features in addition to enhancements and fixes have been added. If you own a GH5, GH5S or G9, then you do NOT want to miss this video.

In other videos this week, I explored shutter speed vs. shutter angle:

…took an extensive look at the Panasonic Leica 200mm f/2.8 lens:

…and for the benefit of one particular individual who lost his left hand to a shark attack (really!), I did a show on how to shoot left handed:

