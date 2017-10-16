Photographer Jim Herrington’s Photo Book Earns BANFF Award

Photographer Jim Herrington, known for his iconic portraits of legendary musicians like Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and The Rolling Stones, for album covers and magazines ranging from GQ to Rolling Stone to Vanity Fair, has a powerful body of black-and-white portrait work that celebrates the icons of the rock and mountain climbing world. Now in book form, “The Climbers” (Mountaineer Books, October 2017) has won the Mountaineering History prize at the 2017 BANFF Mountain Book Competition.

Herrington, whose photography of both climbing and music legends will be featured in the December issue of Digital Photo Pro, is an avid rock climber himself, and traveled the world to photograph these men and women, a labor of love 20 years in the making. Many of these climbers, who represent the Golden Age of climbing in the 20th century, are nonagenarians and some are no longer with us. Professional adventure rock climber Alex Honnold penned the foreword to the book.

Writes David Stevenson, 2017 Book Competition Jury, “Representing the fruits of a twenty-year photographic quest, Jim Herrington’s stunning black and white portraits of climbing luminaries of the mid-20th century confer a quiet dignity on their aging subjects. He has somehow managed to capture in their eyes the visionary zeal of their youthful climbs. The photographer’s tone might be summarized in a single word: respect, and you can’t help feel that in the best of these shots something like the climber’s soul has been revealed.”

The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity in the Canadian Rockies, founded in 1933, hosts the Mountain Film + Book Festival each year. The Grand Prize winner of the 2017 BANFF Mountain Book Competition will be announced November 2, 2017.