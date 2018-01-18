January 18, 2018

PhotoJoseph compares the GH5 to the new GH5S In This Review

Joseph Linaschke
Published in Blog
If you do that video thing, then you’ve probably heard that Panasonic announced a new camera, the GH5S, as a companion to the very popular GH5 camera. While many on the interwebs immediately went into panic mode, worried that their beloved GH5 was already out of date — FRET NOT! The GH5S is a complement, not a replacement, for the GH5. With superior low light performance featuring dual native ISO and no built-in stabilizer, this camera is designed for a very specific market. Do you need it? Watch this video to fully understand the differences, and decide if one belongs in your bag or not!

In other videos, I also looked at some fast autofocus photo samples from the LUMIX G9 and discussed where to find music for your YouTube productions!

Leave a Reply

Menu