PhotoJoseph compares the GH5 to the new GH5S In This Review

If you do that video thing, then you’ve probably heard that Panasonic announced a new camera, the GH5S, as a companion to the very popular GH5 camera. While many on the interwebs immediately went into panic mode, worried that their beloved GH5 was already out of date — FRET NOT! The GH5S is a complement, not a replacement, for the GH5. With superior low light performance featuring dual native ISO and no built-in stabilizer, this camera is designed for a very specific market. Do you need it? Watch this video to fully understand the differences, and decide if one belongs in your bag or not!