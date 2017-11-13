PhotoJoseph First Impressions: Panasonic LUMIX G9

In the world of mirrorless photography, last week was an exciting one, as Panasonic announced a brand-new flagship camera to sit alongside their GH5, the new LUMIX G9. While the GH5 is a very capable stills camera (and, up until now, the best LUMIX for stills photography), it’s admittedly a very video-focused body. However, the G9 is all about the stills shooter, claiming the world’s fast autofocus, world’s highest frames per second with continuous autofocus, a new 80-megapixel image-synthesizing option, a new AR filter on the sensor to provide better skin tones than ever and a whole lot more.

Panasonic LUMIX G9: The Still Photographer’s Dream Camera

Check out my live Photo Moment from last week, where we went through the specs and answered many viewer questions on this new body. While we don’t know everything about it (I don’t have one in my hands quite yet), we certainly were able to answer the majority of questions viewers were interested in!

