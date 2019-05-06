Photoville Photo Festival Comes to Los Angeles

Over the course of two sun-soaked weekends, April 26-28 and May 2-5, 2019, The Annenberg Space for Photography in Los Angeles was home to the free Photoville LA event. Produced by United Photo Industries, the annual photo festival has spent the last seven years in New York City. In addition to exhibitions of local and international photographers, the event also featured talks, workshops, nighttime projections, activities for all ages, Smorgasburg food vendors and a beer garden.

The exhibitions were housed in repurposed shipping containers and photo cubes around the grounds adjacent to Annenberg. With Century City skyscrapers providing ample shade around the backyard space, attendees were able to enjoy the work of more than 200 artists in 55 exhibitions.

Evening programming featured presentations by National Geographic, LA Times and ESPN, as well as a look at Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop, an ongoing exhibition located inside the Annenberg Space.

At the Adobe booth, attendees had the opportunity to try Lightroom CC, hear from experts and go on photo walks. Leica was on hand too, and the Leica Pavilion was often packed as people viewed the daily lectures and took part in the company’s Leica-on-Loan Program.

Here’s a look at just a few of the exhibitions at Photoville LA.

Of Love and War

Photographer: Lynsey Addario

On display were images from Addario’s time reporting from crisis and war zones around the world. Digital Photo Pro editor Terry Sullivan interviewed her recently, and the article will appear in the upcoming July/August 2019 issue.

Photographer: John MoorePresented by Getty ImagesA Getty Images special correspondent, Undocumented covers 10 years of John Moore’s career documenting immigration and border security.

Photographer: Estevan OriolOriol’s project documents the gangsters, lowriders, musicians, celebrities and lifestyle in the city of Los Angeles.

Photographer: Jill EnfieldWet plate collodion portraits of New American immigrants made up this glasshouse exhibit that makes the point that we’re all immigrants and, therefore, “those in glasshouses should not throw stones.”

Photographer: Various ArtistsImages from The Los Angeles Times Photography Department illustrate some of the deadliest disasters that have taken place over the past two years in California.