Photoville Photography Festival, Sept 12-22, 2019

Image of Photoville: © Jessica Bal for United Photo Industries

Photoville, one of the most well-liked photography festivals in the U.S., opens Thursday, September 12, at 4pm. Located beneath the Brooklyn Bridge in the picturesque Brooklyn Bridge Park in DUMBO, Brooklyn, Photoville is in its 8th year running. Last year alone, over 95,000 visitors attended, making it the largest annual photographic event in New York City.

Initially comprising only exhibitions in re-purposed shipping containers, Photoville is now a fully immersive “photovillage” that includes work by over 600 visual artists, night-time projection programs, hands-on workshops, education day for New York City middle- and high-school students, panel discussions and talks (primarily held next door at St. Ann’s Warehouse), as well as over 90 gallery exhibitions in its signature shipping containers.

This year’s edition also features interactive programming, tents with vendors, family-friendly photo activities, publishers and gear demonstrations, a community photo-book store, tintype portraits by the Penumbra Foundation, and a beer garden with a variety of food vendors by Smorgasburg and Brooklyn Brewery beers.

And, unlike any other photo festival in the world, Photoville is free to attend. It is open to all members of the public, of any age, including dogs and is wheelchair accessible.

Part of what makes Photoville so fantastic is its focus on immersion, interactivity and diversity, but the other part is simply its communal vibe and lack of pretension. The antithesis of the blank white gallery walls, Photoville does indeed feel like a village wherein everyone can celebrate the deep, powerful, magical medium of photography and its ability to reinvent itself and shape our understanding of humanity.

Produced by United Photo Industries, Photoville includes a wide array of programming partners, including The New York Times, National Geographic, Playboy, Waterkeepers, Adobe, The United Nations OCHA and UNDP, Magnum Foundation, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Open Society Foundations, Bronx Documentary Center, the Lower Eastside Girls Club, the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, Oxfam, the International Rescue Committee, and the Rory Peck Trust, among many others.

Photoville is open Thursday through Sunday, September 12-14 and September 19-22. Check out the event schedule and see you there!

