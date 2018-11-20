Save Money On Canon 6D Mark II DSLRs And DSLR Kits With Great Black Friday Deals At B&H

Historically, HDTVs, gaming systems and audio devices have dominated sales in Black Friday weekend circulars and website listings. However, this year you’ll find more than your average number of great digital-camera deals since it’s been a banner year for new digital camera introductions, particularly at the pro and enthusiast levels.

That’s great news because B&H is offering amazing deals on Canon DSLR systems during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In fact, these sales allow you to buy just the right camera combination, whether that’s a body-only camera without a lens or a camera with a powerful kit lens. And many of the items on sale include free accessories, for added value.

Here’s some of what you’ll find:

Canon EOS 6D Mark II Body, $1,299

Now $500 off! If you’re looking to step up to a full-frame DSLR from an APS-C DSLR, but aren’t looking to spend a lot of money, this model (in a body-only configuration) is one of the most affordable full-frame models on the market. It can shoot 26.2-megapixel still photos and can capture full HD-resolution video at 60 fps that’s optimized with digital image-stabilization. But this EOS camera is packed with many other powerful features, including a 45-Point All-Cross Type AF System, the ability to fire off bursts of photos at 6.5 frames-per-second and a large 3-inch touchscreen LCD monitor. During B&H’s Black Friday sales, you also get a free shoulder bag, a free 64GB SD memory card and an extra lithium-ion battery. Plus, it comes with 13-months of free Canon CarePAK PLUS protection, which covers accidental damage from drops, spills, power surges, and more, and includes normal wear and tear beyond the standard warranty period.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II EF 24–105 IS STM Kit, $1,699

Now $700 off! This kit includes Canon’s EF 24–105 IS STM lens, a great choice for a powerful, yet versatile zoom lens that’s also image-stabilized, for better quality images in challenging settings, such as low-light environments. Because it’s an STM lens, it has quick, silent and smooth focusing, great for shooting video. This kit includes the EOS 6D Mark II, an excellent DSLR if you’re looking for a full-frame model, but aren’t looking to spend a lot of money. It can shoot 26.2-megapixel still photos and can capture full HD-resolution video at 60 fps that’s optimized with digital image-stabilization. But this EOS camera is packed with many other powerful features, including a 45-point all-cross type autofocus system, the ability to fire off bursts of photos at 6.5 frames-per-second and a large 3-inch touchscreen LCD monitor. During B&H’s Black Friday sales, you also get a free shoulder bag, a free 64GB SD memory card and an extra lithium-ion battery. Plus, it comes with 13-months of free Canon CarePAK PLUS protection, which covers accidental damage from drops, spills, power surges, and more, and includes normal wear and tear beyond the standard warranty period.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II EF 24–105 IS II USM Kit, $2,199

Now $700 off! This kit includes Canon’s EF 24–105 IS II USM lens, a great choice for a powerful, yet versatile zoom lens that’s also image-stabilized, for better quality images in challenging settings, such as low-light environments. This kit includes the EOS 6D Mark II, an excellent DSLR if you’re looking for a full-frame model, but aren’t looking to spend a lot of money. It can shoot 26.2-megapixel still photos and can capture full HD-resolution video at 60 fps that’s optimized with digital image-stabilization. But this EOS camera is packed with many other powerful features, including a 45-point all-cross type autofocus system, the ability to fire off bursts of photos at 6.5 frames-per-second and a large 3-inch touchscreen LCD monitor. During B&H’s Black Friday sales, you also get a free shoulder bag, a free 64GB SD memory card and an extra lithium-ion battery. Plus, it comes with 13-months of free Canon CarePAK PLUS protection, which covers accidental damage from drops, spills, power surges, and more, and includes normal wear and tear beyond the standard warranty period.

