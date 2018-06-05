Sony Announces RX100 VI At Media Event

At a media-only event at Sony’s New York City headquarters, the digital imaging division announced updates to the RX-family of cameras, the most interesting being the new RX100 VI, a portable camera with exceptional zoom capabilities and fast focus and shooting.

First, the company announced a new grip for the RX-series that allows the cameras to be used in vlogging and self-portraits. The new grip, the VCT-SGR1 has built-in camera controls. It will be available in September for around $100.

Tsutomu Hamaguchi Senior General Manager of digital imaging took to the stage to talk about the premium compact camera model, and showed that Sony has continued to hold the number-one position.

In 2012 the company announced the first RX100, the first of the company’s line of premium compact cameras.

Today Sony Announces a camera they say is “packed with all the latest technologies,” the

With a 24-200 F2.8–4.5 lens and 24fps shooting with full AE/AF, the RX100 VI becomes a new challenger for dominance of this space. “A lot of engineering has gone into the optics” and has maintained a large aperture across the whole range. “This is all done without sacrificing the pocket-sized portability of the RX-series.”

RX100 VI has “world’s fastest” AF, improved Eye AF (two times faster than the previous model) and touch focus/touch shutter.

The camera also has 4K HDR (HLG) support, and a one-push button for the EVF (the former models used to require pulling out part of the viewfinder hood to use the EVF) and has a tiltable LCD screen that can pivot 180º up and 90º down.

The camera is the same size as the RX100 V (it’s about a tenth of a millimeter thicker), even though the company has added a much longer lens, electronic viewfinder that pops out and new shooting features.

The lens is a Zeiss Variously-Sonnar T* 24-200 F2.8-4.5.

The camera will be available in July for $1200, and we will be updating this post with images during the rest of the day, as we test out the new camera.