Travel Storage For That Time Of Year

“Haven’t you read my blog?” I reply, and note that I covered a NAS workflow and just wrote about how Lightroom CC is designed for most party people’s needs. For the more in-depth discussion, I share how remarkably good storage is these days, and what photographers and videographers wished for just a few seasons ago is finally here.
The G-Technology G-DRIVE ev RaW SSD is a lightweight, ruggedized solid-state drive that goes with me pretty much wherever I do. And, I used it last month while at Sony Picture Studios for the RX0 story.
The workflow is super-simple: Create a new library on the drive, import all media from the cards to it, and then when back in the studio, transfer it to the NAS for backup.
With a transfer rate up to 425 MB/s, Final Cut Pro renders as normal running off the drive (and so does Lightroom, and a Capture One Pro session), and it connects to a USB 3.0 port. I don’t use that feature, but larger studios dock the drive into a supported RAID to edit, share and back up. In their extensive product line, G-Technology also offers a more rugged and slimmer version, but I want the SSD speed, which is about 4X that of a hard drive.
G-DRIVE preformats their drives for Mac users, so you just plug it in and get to work.
Now, if I don’t see you at a cocktail party this year for more Q&A, remember to follow my blog!
The G-DRIVE ev RaW SSD, 1TB, sells for $379.95.
