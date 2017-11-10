Travel Storage For That Time Of Year

It’s that time of year, and a topic I get asked most frequently at cocktails parties besides “Where’s the keg?” and “What’s a mirrorless camera?” is about workflow. The questions vary between, the friendly “Do you agree this bourbon is tasty?” and “What are your camera settings?” to the much more direct “What are you using to manage photo and video files?”

“Haven’t you read my blog?” I reply, and note that I covered a NAS workflow and just wrote about how Lightroom CC is designed for most party people’s needs. For the more in-depth discussion, I share how remarkably good storage is these days, and what photographers and videographers wished for just a few seasons ago is finally here.

The G-Technology G-DRIVE ev RaW SSD is a lightweight, ruggedized solid-state drive that goes with me pretty much wherever I do. And, I used it last month while at Sony Picture Studios for the RX0 story.

The workflow is super-simple: Create a new library on the drive, import all media from the cards to it, and then when back in the studio, transfer it to the NAS for backup.

With a transfer rate up to 425 MB/s, Final Cut Pro renders as normal running off the drive (and so does Lightroom, and a Capture One Pro session), and it connects to a USB 3.0 port. I don’t use that feature, but larger studios dock the drive into a supported RAID to edit, share and back up. In their extensive product line, G-Technology also offers a more rugged and slimmer version, but I want the SSD speed, which is about 4X that of a hard drive.

G-DRIVE preformats their drives for Mac users, so you just plug it in and get to work.

Now, if I don’t see you at a cocktail party this year for more Q&A, remember to follow my blog!

The G-DRIVE ev RaW SSD, 1TB, sells for $379.95.

