Use Apple Keynote For Video Motion Graphics

If you’ve been wanting to make awesome animated lower thirds, animated callouts, title sequences and more, but don’t have the chops or want to learn Adobe After Effects or Apple Motion, then Apple Keynote may be the solution for you. Check out this tutorial on how to go from Keynote to Final Cut Pro X (or Premiere or Resolve), and see what you think!

PS — all motion graphics in this video were created in Keynote, obviously, but I figured I’d say it, too.

Here’s the video with my most ambitious Keynote motion graphics yet (everything except the handwritten notes are from Keynote):

