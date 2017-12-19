Video: PhotoJoseph Reviews Final Cut Pro X 10.4

Nearly every Final Cut Pro X user has been waiting for this day for a long, long time. The vastly improved color tools in FCPX are massively welcome, and very exciting! On Friday’s Photo Moment show, I quickly went through the bullet list of new features, then spent some time exploring the new color capabilities, including LUT application (including explaining what a LUT is and how you use them in FCPX), the new color grading wheels, curves and more, and, of course, the new white balance tool!

Final Cut Pro X 10.4

