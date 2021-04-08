Watch the Sony a1 Shoot a Movie with Its Blazing Fast Photo Burst Mode

Here’s a fun little video showing the incredible speed and power of the Sony Alpha a1 camera’s still image burst mode. In the 30-second clip below from ZY Productions, they demonstrate how it’s possible to shoot a short movie using just the 50-megapixel Sony a1’s 30 frames-per-second still image burst mode.

As Fstoppers, where we first saw ZY’s video, points out, 30fps is the same frame rate as much standard video these days, so to your eye, the compilation of still photos from the a1 looks like a movie. Audio, of course, needs to be captured separately as is done in this case.

This video is only a demonstration of the Sony a1’s continuous image speed and not likely how anyone would capture a full movie, mainly because the camera’ buffer needs to clear after around five seconds of shoot time. For capturing traditional video, the Sony a1 can record 8K at 30p and 4K video at 120p for high-resolution, slow motion footage. Our sister site, Imaging Resource, is currently testing the a1 for a full review and has already shared a large collection of full resolution images captured with this flagship mirrorless camera from Sony.