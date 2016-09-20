Dave Black On Photography What turns you on creatively?

Creating an image. Each day I have the opportunity to create something new that didn’t exist until I pressed the shutter and captured a moment in time. It’s personal. I love to make pictures. What turns you off creatively?

Being forced to rush. What’s your dream photo assignment?

To light-paint Americana. I’d like to take a year and travel light-painting subjects, from people to places to icons. If you could have dinner with an artist from any era, who would it be?

Rembrandt. His use of shadows and highlights with splashes of bold color is a style that brings great emotion to me. What’s your favorite photograph not taken by you?

Muhammad Ali after knocking out Sonny Liston and standing over him, May 1965. Neil Leifer captured the moment with strobe lighting, and it’s an example of perfect execution, both technically and photographically. What profession other than photographer would you like to attempt?

Teacher. I’ve always enjoyed learning and sharing information. What’s your favorite camera feature?

Being able to capture both JPEG and RAW/NEF files simultaneously. When I’m on an assignment, most magazine editors ask for a JPEG image for their publications because they’re on a deadline and need images transmitted, but I want the RAW/NEF file for future clients. Every detail of information that the image has is in the RAW/NEF file. A finished TIFF image that’s made from the RAW/NEF file is more likely to be published large and perhaps in a commercial usage. What’s your favorite Nikon product, and how does it help you create better pictures or help you compete as a professional photographer?

I use many of Nikon’s cameras, like the D2x and D200, but my favorite product is the SB-800 Speedlight. I own 10 SB-800 Speedlights and find myself lighting situations that wouldn’t be possible to light without it. The i-TTL capability is fantastic, but additionally, the opportunity to use flash in midday sunshine conditions and be able to use a sync speed of up to 1?8000 sec. gives me a tremendous advantage when photographing sports-action.