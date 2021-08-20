5 Great Photo Gear Deals to Grab Now

If you’re in the market for new pro-level camera gear, we’ve got some great Friday photo deals for you. From high resolution DSLRs and mirrorless full frame cameras to bags and stabilizers, there’s a lot on sale right now at B&H and Amazon.

We’ve done the hard work for you by scouring the Internet for the best camera bargains. Now all you’ve got to do is pick out which of these photo products are right for you. But you might want to move fast: some of these deals expire soon. Grab them while they’re hot!

Canon EOS 5DS R ($1499)

This 50.6MP, full frame DSLR from Canon has dual DIGIC 6 image processors and a low-pass filter effect cancellation to deliver higher resolution images with more detail. The Canon 5DS R has a 3.2-inch, 1.04m-dot ClearView II LCD screen on back and a host of premium features.

From the B&H description:

“Providing the full resolving power of its new sensor, the EOS 5DS R DSLR Camera from Canon is a variant of the 5DS with the sensor’s low-pass filter rendered neutral. By cancelling the effect of the filter, the 50.6MP sensor is enabled to deliver an even higher resolution with more intricate details. This is a camera for those interested in the utmost resolution from the sensor and the ability to control color artifacts either in-camera or with post-processing software.”

According to B&H, the $1499 (body only) price is an instant savings of $2400, or 61% off the list price.

Check the deal price of the Canon EOS 5DS R now.

Sony Alpha a7R II Bundle with Photo Bag & Memory Card ($1234)

The 42.4-megapixel Sony a7R II was introduced in 2015 but it’s still one of our favorite full-frame mirrorless cameras. This professional camera “kit” deal from B&H comes with a 128GB SanDisk Extreme PRO SD card and the Ruggard Journey 34 camera shoulder bag.

From the B&H description:

“With a world’s first full-frame 42.4-megapixel Exmor R back-illuminated structure CMOS sensor, the Alpha a7R II Mirrorless Digital Camera from Sony is prepared to take mirrorless imaging to another level. This sensor design both improves low-light operation and speeds up data throughout, enabling fast high-resolution stills and UHD 4K video recording. Working with the BIONZ X image processor, these images can be produced at sensitivities up to ISO 102,400 and at a continuous 5 fps shooting rate. Five-axis SteadyShot INSIDE image stabilization has also been implemented, compensating for vertical, horizontal, pitch, yaw, and roll movements.”

The $1234 sale price on the Sony A7R II kit is a $650 instant savings (34%), according to B&H. (Offer ends August 21st at 11:59PM EDT.)

Check the deal price of the Sony A7R II camera bundle at B&H now.

Domke F-803 RuggedWear Camera Messenger Bag ($99)

This camouflage-toned shoulder bag holds a DSLR or mirrorless camera, a lens, and a flash. The bag is made of water-resistant “ruggedwear” canvas and has a padded interior compartment with a divider. It has two large expandable cargo pockets.

From the B&H description:

“Store, transport, and protect your DSLR or mirrorless camera, lens, flash, and related accessories with the woodland camouflage Domke F-803 RuggedWear Camera Messenger Bag. This handsome bag looks like a regular messenger bag versus a camera bag full of expensive gear, and the padded interior compartment has a touch-fastening divider to organize your kit.”

The $99 deal price on this Domke bag is a 38% savings. (Offer ends this weekend.)

Check the deal price of the Domke F-803 RuggedWear Camera Messenger Bag at B&H now.

DJI Ronin-SC Camera Stabilizer ($279)

This 3-axis, handheld gimbal for DSLR and mirrorless cameras supports a payload of up to 4.4 pounds and is designed for Sony, Canon, Nikon and Panasonic Lumix cameras

From the Amazon description:

“Opening possibilities for filmmakers and content creators in almost any situation, Ronin-SC was built to go anywhere. Magnesium and aluminum construction, along with high-strength composite materials provide robust performance at just 1.1 kg. With a modular, quick setup design, Ronin-SC can pack neatly in limited spaces and be carried with ease.”

According to Amazon, the $279 deal price is a savings of $161 (37%) off the list price.

Check the deal on the DJI Ronin-SC Camera Stabilizer at Amazon now.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card ($109)

This large capacity memory card from SanDisk offers shot speeds of up to 90MB/s, and transfer speed of up to 170MB/s with compatible cameras. The card is temperature-proof, waterproof, shock-proof, and X-ray-proof, according to SanDisk.

From the SanDisk’s description:

“Our most powerful SD UHS-I memory card yet delivers performance that elevates your creativity. With shot speeds of up to 90MB/s and UHS Speed Class 3recording, you’re ready to capture stunning high-resolution, stutter-free 4K UHD video. And, because your pace doesn’t let up after the shots are in, it delivers up to 170MB/s transfer speeds for a faster postproduction workflow.”

The $109 deal price is a 13% savings, according to Amazon.

Check the deal on the SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card at Amazon now.