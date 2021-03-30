The Top 5 New Photo Accessories of Early 2021

Photographers never seem to have enough photo accessories, which is probably why manufacturers keep making them. Last year I put together a comprehensive guide to the best photo accessories you can buy and, wouldn’t you know it, 2021 has already brought more cool new stuff to add to your photography arsenal.

Below are my picks for the top five photo accessories of early 2021, including everything from photo bags to portable storage, a tripod, and even a smartphone with a legendary photography name attached to it. Check out my list of the best photo accessories below, and if you’re looking for more picks for the top photo gear of 2021, here are my choices for the five best cameras of 2021 (so far).

Lowepro Flipside III Camera Backpack

A storied name in photo bags and camera backpacks, Lowepro is at it again with the new Flipside III line, which is a major upgrade to this popular series of packs for urban and outdoor photo adventures. Available in two sizes – the Flipside 300 AW III and 400 AW III – these new packs are more rugged and durable than their predecessors with a weather-resistant FormShell nylon outer that’s been coated with polyurethane to prevent moisture from seeping in. They also add molded front EVA foam bumpers for protection while making it easier to swap gear via the Flipside III’s upgraded backside-access. Just lay the pack down and unzip the back panel for full access to your gear. There’s also a new side access opening to give you a second entry point to quickly change lenses. Meanwhile, new 10mm YKK zippers with large pulls let you open the bag quickly and safely. Other nice touches include an all-weather AW cover that protects your gear from rain, snow, dust and sand; and the unobtrusive handle on the back panel, which makes it easy to flip the pack around. Sizes between the two versions vary slightly, but we recommend the larger 400 AW III, which fits a pro DSLR or mirrorless camera with a 70-200mm lens plus 4-5 additional lenses, up to a 15-inch laptop, a compact tripod, along with accessories and personal items. It comes in black or a dark gray/black colors.

Check the price of the Lowepro Flipside 400 AW III at B&H