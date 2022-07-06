The 4 Best Mirrorless Cameras of 2022 (So Far)

(Editor’s Note: Zach Sutton is a commercial beauty photographer and editor of Lensrentals‘ blog.)

Mirrorless cameras are unquestionably the future. So much so that even the most popular camera brands have admitted they’re focusing their business on the new mirrorless platform. If you’re still using a DSLR, it might be worth looking into moving to a new mirrorless system for your business.

However, with the new cameras, lens mounts, and so on, along comes a host of confusing information. Let’s take a moment and break down the best mirrorless cameras for Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Fujifilm in 2022 (so far).

I’ll preface that, fundamentally, it’s pretty easy to determine which is the best camera for each manufacturer – it’s almost always the most expensive camera model they offer. So, with each listing, I’ve also included a less expensive camera alternative that might be better suited for the photography/videography you might create.

Those moving to the mirrorless platform for the first time, it’s likely you’ll stay with the brand you chose for your DSLR. But this is also an opportunity to jump ship. I did just that from Canon to Fujifilm, after all, and wrote a post considering the options. So, keep an open mind to find the best camera for you. It could be your chance to start fresh!

Canon – Canon R3

My favorite mirrorless camera from Canon might be the easiest pick amongst all the brands. The Canon EOS R3 is quite possibly the most powerful camera to date. The R3 has a state-of-the-art autofocusing system that can literally detect where your eye is looking in the viewfinder and focus on that specific subject. And this isn’t a prototype design either; it works exceptionally well. It’s also blazingly fast, both in its autofocusing speed and its shooting speed, at 30 frames per second (fps) with an electric shutter. Perhaps the only shortfall of this camera comes with its intentions – being designed as a sports and fast-moving subject camera, the R3’s sensor is limited to only 24MP, which might not be enough for those studio photographers who are looking to maximize their resolution options.

Alternative Pick – Canon R5

If you do find yourself needing more resolution, the Canon R5 is still an exceptional camera with a top-of-the-line spec sheet. The biggest advantage of shooting the R5 over the R3 comes in the sensor size. At 45MP, the Canon R5 nearly doubles the frame resolution of the R3 and might be the better option if you need those super high res files with lots and lots of detail.

Nikon – Nikon Z9

Much like my Canon pick, the most obvious choice for the Nikon mirrorless platform comes with their latest full-frame flagship model, the Nikon Z9. The Z9 was also designed to shoot predominately sports and fast paced content. With an equally incredible autofocus system, the Nikon Z9 offers 8K video capabilities, the ability to shoot 30fps with a newly developed 45MP sensor, and a shutter speed topping out at an incredible 1/32,000th of a second. By taking advantage of using an electronic-only shutter, Nikon has been able to crank out more speed across the board, giving us a camera that doesn’t really have any shortfalls to the platform. High resolution, high speed, and lightning fast autofocus; what else could you possibly need?

Alternative Pick – Nikon Z7 II

Perhaps the only limiting factor of the Nikon Z9 (and most all of these top picks on this list, sadly), is that it also has a high price. At $5,500, the Nikon Z9 isn’t for the budget conscious, so the alternative pick for Nikon is the alternative solely for its lower price point. That said, the Nikon Z7 II is still an incredible camera, and about the best bang for the buck you can get in the sub-$3k category of cameras.

