Are you a photographer who dreads the hours spent editing photos, especially when peak season is just around the corner? You want to be able to finish galleries faster, but you don’t have the time to find a good editor, or maybe their rates are too expensive.

You may find that Imagen Talent AI Profiles are your best option to break free from this cycle. Unlike a human editor, the software doesn’t require you to teach it anything if you use Talent AI Profiles. Plus, you can adjust the editing style every time, and it’s affordable whether you have a lot of work or just a few sessions. Think of it as your personal editing assistant.

Let’s take a quick look at what you need to know about Imagen Talent AI Profiles, artificial intelligence-led editing in general, and how they will help you breeze through client galleries without wasting long hours in front of the screen.

Smart Batch Editor For Lightroom Users

The concept of batch editing takes on a different meaning when you use Imagen. As opposed to Lightroom presets with which you might be familiar, Talent AI Profiles apply individual edits to each photo while keeping the collection consistent. It even works for complex scenes such as dark churches or flash photos during receptions.

In short, Imagen’s Talent AI Profiles are different styles of edits you can apply to your photos straight away, and each one based on an industry-leading photographer’s work. All you need is Adobe Lightroom Classic, a catalog of RAW files, the Imagen desktop app and an Internet connection.

Once you pick a Talent AI Profile you like, the software will apply edits to your catalog using artificial intelligence to adjust settings for each photo. It supports modifying white balance, tone, presence and colors and offers advanced cropping and straightening for an extra cost.

Talent AI Profiles give you a quick start in editing, particularly If you’re new to professional photography, want a fresh style change, are pressed for time or don’t keep past Lightroom catalogs to build your personal Creator AI Profile.

That’s right—Imagen users also have the ability to also create a profile based on how they edit in Lightroom Classic. These are called Creator AI Profiles, and they require a minimum of 5,000 previously edited photos for the software to learn from.

Intelligent Edits That Adapt To Every Photo

How exactly does the software work, you might wonder? Each Talent AI Profile has undergone thorough testing before it becomes available for you to use. Based on between 80,000 to 120,000 photo edits by each featured Talent, Imagen trains their Profiles to analyze and adapt to different shooting scenarios.

Suppose you’re working on a full-day wedding gallery. Your photos likely have different backgrounds, compositions and lighting conditions which take extra time to edit. Lightroom presets don’t adapt to these intelligently. Imagen’s Talent AI Profiles do, all thanks to artificial intelligence.

You may feel skeptical about letting AI software handle such a personal task as editing, but as Imagen user Bobby, put it, “If software like Imagen AI is one of the first hints that iRobot is to be our future, then I’m buckled up and ready to be ruled by robots because I’ve never fallen in love with or grown to trust anything as fast as I did with Imagen.”

Whether you’re editing a newborn session shot in a dimly lit nursery or a vibrant wedding that lasted from early morning to the last man standing, you can rest assured that each Talent AI Profile will adapt for that. You no longer need to shop for Lightroom presets that may not even fit your photos.

Different Styles To Fit Your Photography

To make it easier for you to pick a Talent AI Profile that complements your work, you can compare their editing examples and style descriptions. Weddings, real estate, sport, food and everything else in between have all been edited using the software, so you will find something that suits you.

For photographers who want to keep it natural, Susan Stripling’s Profile, aptly named “Clean and Crisp,” Nitzan Gur’s “Warm Skin Tones,” and Rachel Nielsen’s softly muted “Timeless Color” will be good choices. Classic editing styles like these work well to keep photos and their colors accurate to life.

Michele Dell’utri’s “Body Language” Profile is a great option for added contrast and vibrancy. Similarly, Yervant Zanazanian’s “Simply Sublime” and Michael Anthony’s “California Dreaming” work well for galleries in which you want to bring out the color of the environment while keeping the skin tones realistic.

For a modern, stylized effect that looks great on social media, John Branch IV’s “Natural Feels” Profile brings pulled-down highlights and lifted shadows, making room for appealing contrast and flattering skin tones.

On the other hand, Fer Juaristi’s “Tierra” is suited for those who enjoy a matte finish and earthy tones, while Roey Harazy’s “Romantic Pastel Colors” Profile helps desaturate and soften each photo for a dreamy, romantic style.

Imagen hasn’t forgotten about photographers who appreciate a powerful monochrome look either. With Michele Dell’utri’s “Body Language B&W,” you can create classic, subtly-toned black-and-white images. Photos edited in this style will be timeless, no matter what trends come and go.

Simple & Transparent Pricing

Besides its accuracy and speed, you will notice many photographers on Trustpilot praise the software for its affordability.

If you want to know how much a typical gallery would cost you to edit using Talent AI Profiles, Imagen uses a simple pay-per-use pricing model at $0.05 per photo.

To put it in perspective, many Imagen users hired editors who charged them $0.25 or more per photo, compared to Talent AI Profile priced at $0.05.

If you’re delivering a 1,000-photo gallery, it would cost $250 to outsource to a human editor instead of just $50 if you use Imagen. The lower price doesn’t mean a drop in quality, though. Lindsey and others confide that Imagen has transformed their workflows.

Try 1,000 free AI edits to see the results for yourself. But, if you are still unsure, Imagen user Barnaby may be able to sway you into giving the software a go: “If you’re a wedding photographer; you need to use this. If you’ve tried outsourcing editing before and spent longer checking through them then you would have to edit them in the first place—fear not. I can go through 500 images in 15 minutes max, it really is just that good.”

Imagen the possibilities.