The 6 Best Photo Editing Software Programs in 2022

By Dan Havlik Published October 7, 2022 Save This Article

These versatile apps offer the most image processing power
Photo of Adobe Lightroom

What’s the best photo editing software in 2022? Our colleagues at Imaging Resource, Digital Photo Pro‘s sister site, have tested much of it and released a comprehensive guide to their favorite photo apps of the year.

Below we’ve rounded up their picks of the top six photo editing software programs. Yes, there’s a lot more than just Photoshop these days which, ironically, doesn’t even make the list though Adobe’s excellent Lightroom Classic does.

“There are so many photo editing apps available out there,” Imaging Resource‘s Jeremy Gray writes. “It can be daunting to determine what will work best for you, your skill level, budget and the results you hope to achieve. That’s where we come in. We will break down the best available options and tell you a bit about each one, including its unique selling points and its strengths and weaknesses.”

Check out Gray’s software selections below including excerpts from his reviews of each one. To read the full story with all his recommendations, visit Imaging Resource.

Digital Photo Pro may earn a small commission if you buy something using one of the retail links in our articles. Digital Photo Pro does not accept money for any editorial recommendations. Read more about our policy here. Thanks for supporting Digital Photo Pro.

"The 6 Best Photo Editing Software Programs in 2022" Comments

  1. Have you tried Affinity Photo, it has a one time fee which is relatively cheap, but the functionality is premier. It also has design and publishing software which integrate into a quality suite of professional applications at a reasonable one time price.

