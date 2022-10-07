The 6 Best Photo Editing Software Programs in 2022

What’s the best photo editing software in 2022? Our colleagues at Imaging Resource, Digital Photo Pro‘s sister site, have tested much of it and released a comprehensive guide to their favorite photo apps of the year.

Below we’ve rounded up their picks of the top six photo editing software programs. Yes, there’s a lot more than just Photoshop these days which, ironically, doesn’t even make the list though Adobe’s excellent Lightroom Classic does.

“There are so many photo editing apps available out there,” Imaging Resource‘s Jeremy Gray writes. “It can be daunting to determine what will work best for you, your skill level, budget and the results you hope to achieve. That’s where we come in. We will break down the best available options and tell you a bit about each one, including its unique selling points and its strengths and weaknesses.”

Check out Gray’s software selections below including excerpts from his reviews of each one. To read the full story with all his recommendations, visit Imaging Resource.